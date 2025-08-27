Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
HPQ Earnings: All you need to know about HP’s Q3 2025 earnings results
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenue was $13.9 billion, up 3.1% from the prior-year period.
Net earnings increased 19% to $763 million compared to last year.
GAAP EPS increased 23% to $0.80 while adjusted EPS decreased 11% to $0.75 versus last year.
Results beat expectations, sending the stock up over 2% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, HP expects GAAP EPS to be $0.75-0.85 and adjusted EPS to be $0.87-0.97.
