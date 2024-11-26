HPQ Earnings: Highlights of HP’s Q4 2024 report

Information technology company HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Tuesday reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and issued guidance for the first quarter.
Net revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $14.1 billion in the October quarter, driven mainly by positive performance by the Personal Systems segment.
Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, came in at $0.93 per share in Q4, compared to $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, fourth-quarter profit was $906 million or $0.93 per share, vs. $974 million or $0.97 per share in Q4 2023.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) performed in Q3 2024
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales remained relatively unchanged at $3 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Comparable
Infographic: Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) reports lower Q3 sales and profit
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Tuesday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting a year-over-year decline in sales and net income. The company also provided guidance for fiscal
Key metrics from Best Buy Co.’s (BBY) Q3 2025 earnings results
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Enterprise revenues decreased to $9.4 billion from $9.7 billion reported in the same period a year