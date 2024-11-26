HPQ Earnings: Highlights of HP’s Q4 2024 report

Information technology company HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) Tuesday reported results for the fourth quarter of 2024 and issued guidance for the first quarter.

Net revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $14.1 billion in the October quarter, driven mainly by positive performance by the Personal Systems segment.

Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, came in at $0.93 per share in Q4, compared to $0.90 per share in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, fourth-quarter profit was $906 million or $0.93 per share, vs. $974 million or $0.97 per share in Q4 2023.

Prior Performance