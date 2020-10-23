Infographic: How American Express (AXP) performed in Q3 2020

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenues, net of interest expense, declined 20% to $8.8 billion, reflecting declines in Card Member spending and the average discount rate versus last year.

Net income dropped 39% to $1.1 billion, or $1.30 per share, compared to last year.

Total provisions for credit losses were down 24% to $665 million.

