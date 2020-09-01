H&R Block (HRB) swings to profit in Q1; revenue rise 300%

Tax service provider H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) reported its first quarter 2021 results after the bell today. While the non-GAAP earnings of $0.55 per share surpassed the market’s estimates, the revenue of $601 million in Q1 failed to meet the consensus estimates.

HRB shares were trading up about 2% immediately after its earnings announcement.

On the bottom line, the company reported a profit, both on GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Revenue climbed by 300% in the first quarter due to the extension of the US tax season and increased international tax preparation fees due to the extension of the Canadian tax season.

Also read: Will new business model help H&R Block (HRB) deal with the taxing times?

Looking forward to read what management and analysts discuss on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for H&R Block Q1 2021 earnings call transcript