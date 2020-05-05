Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy
Infographic: Highlights of Marathon Petroleum Q1 Earnings Report
Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) reported a wider net loss for the first quarter of 2020, hurt by a sharp decline in revenues.
On an adjusted basis, loss widened to $0.16 per share in the first quarter from $0.09 per share last year. On a reported basis, the energy firm posted a loss of $9.2 billion or $14.25 per share, compared to a loss of $7 million or $0.01 per share in the first quarter of 2019.
The bottom-line performance was negatively impacted by a 16% fall in revenues to $24 billion. The results, meanwhile, came in above the estimates.
Shares of Marathon Petroleum closed the last trading session higher, and gained further during Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has lost 49% since the beginning of the year and 41% in the past twelve months.
Most Popular
After weak Q1, ExxonMobil (XOM) plans cost-reduction to beat demand woes
All the leading oil companies have slashed production after industry leading energy explorer ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) incurred a loss in the early months of the fiscal year as crude prices
Shake Shack (SHAK) slips to a loss in Q1 but beats estimates
Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 25, 2020, on Monday after the bell. The bottom line exceeded analysts' expectations while the top-line
ImmunoGen CEO Mark Enyedy speaks on product strategy, pipeline and more
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mF6AFnngf4M COVID-19 has been pretty disruptive on clinical-level biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, especially those running on tight budgets. Clinical trials have been obstructed and dialogues with regulators have been