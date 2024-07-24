IBM Q2 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Tech giant International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is all set to publish its second quarter 2024 operating results today after the closing bell.
On average, analysts forecast earnings of $2.2 per share for the June quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $2.18 per share in the prior-year quarter. Revenues are expected to remain almost unchanged at $15.62 billion.
In the first quarter, IBM reported revenues of $14.46 billion, compared to $14.25 billion in the same period last year. First-quarter adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose to $1.68 per share from $1.36 per share a year earlier.
On an unadjusted basis, the March-quarter net profit was $1.61 billion or $1.72 per share, compared to $927 million or $1.01 per share in the corresponding period last year.
