IBM Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

IBM (NYSE: IBM) will report its third quarter 2023 earnings results today after markets close.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $2.01 per share on revenues of $13.9 billion for Q3. This compares to earnings of $1.81 per share on revenues of $13.5 billion in the same period a year ago.

In the second quarter of 2023, revenue totaled $15.5 billion while EPS was $1.72.