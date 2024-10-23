IBM Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Tech giant International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) will publish its third quarter 2024 results today after the closing bell.
Listen to IBM's Q3 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
On average, analysts forecast earnings of $2.23 per share for the September quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $2.01 per share in the prior-year quarter. Revenues are expected to increase 12% year-over-year to $15.07 billion.
For the second quarter, IBM reported revenues of $15.8 billion, compared to $15.5 billion in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose to $2.43 per share in Q2 from $2.18 per share a year earlier.
On an unadjusted basis, net profit was $1.83 billion or $1.96 per share in the second quarter, compared to $1.58 billion or $1.72 per share in the corresponding period last year
