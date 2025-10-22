IBM Q3 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is preparing to report its third-quarter 2025 results today after the closing bell.

Listen to IBM’s Q3 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

Analysts estimate earnings of $2.45 per share for the September quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $2.3 per share in the prior-year period. Revenues are expected to increase to $16.1 billion in Q3 from $14.97 billion last year.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues increased to $17.0 billion from $15.8 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year. The top line surpassed Wall Street’s expectations.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $2.80 per share in Q2, compared to $2.43 per share a year earlier. Earnings exceeded estimates. On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a net income of $2.19 billion or $2.31 per share for the second quarter.