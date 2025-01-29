IBM Q4 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is poised to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results today after the closing bell.
On average, analysts forecast earnings of $3.78 per share for the December quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $3.87 per share in the prior-year period. Revenues are expected to increase modestly to $17.54 billion.
For the third quarter of 2024, IBM reported revenues of $15.0 billion, compared to $14.75 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $2.30 per share in Q3, compared to $2.20 per share a year earlier.
On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a net loss of $330 billion or $0.36 per share for the September quarter, compared to a profit of $1.70 billion or $1.84 per share in the prior year quarter.
