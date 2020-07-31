ImmunoGen (IMGN) Earnings: 2Q20 Key Numbers

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues were $15 million, compared to $15.5 million in the prior-year period.
Net loss was $24.3 million, or $0.14 per share, compared to a loss of $43.4 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.
For the full year of 2020, revenues are expected to be between $60-65 million.
