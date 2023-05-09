Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues were $7.2 billion compared to $7 billion in the same period last year.
Net income available to Duke Energy Corporation common stockholders was $765 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to $818 million, or $1.08 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.20.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.55-5.75.
