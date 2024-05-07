Earnings Summary: Highlights of Duke Energy’s (DUK) Q1 2024 results

Energy holding company Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) Tuesday announced results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in operating revenues and adjusted earnings.
- Total operating revenues increased to $7.67 billion in the first quarter from $7.28 billion in the same period last year
- On an unadjusted basis, first-quarter earnings advanced to $1.44 per share from $1.01 per share a year earlier
- Adjusted earnings came in at $1.44 per share in the March quarter, compared to $1.20 per share in Q1 2023
- Net income available to shareholders increased to $1.1 billion in Q1 from $765 million last year
- Electric Utilities and Infrastructure recognized segment income was $1.02 billion in the first quarter
- Gas Utilities and Infrastructure recognized first-quarter 2024 segment income wa $284 million
- The company reaffirmed its guidance of full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.85 to $6.10
- It continues to expect the long-term adjusted EPS growth rate to be between 5% to 7% through 2028, off the 2024 midpoint of $5.98
