Infographic: Highlights of Duke Energy (DUK) Q4 2022 earnings results

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting a net loss despite a double-digit increase in revenues.

The energy firm reported a net loss of $531 million or $0.71 per share for the December quarter, compared to a profit of $732 million or $0.93 per share in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, total operating revenue increased 20% annually to $7.35 billion, with strong contributions from the core regulated electric segment.