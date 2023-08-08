Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Duke Energy’s (DUK) Q2 2023 results

Energy holding company Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) on Tuesday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings.
- The company reported a loss per share of $0.32 for the June quarter, on an unadjusted basis, vs. earnings of $1.14 per share last year
- On an adjusted basis, it was a profit of $0.91 per share, which is lower than the $1.09/share earnings reported in Q2 2022
- Total operating revenues remained broadly unchanged at $6.58 billion
- The management reaffirmed its adjusted EPS guidance range of $5.55 to $5.75 for fiscal 2023
- It also confirmed the long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5-7% through 2027, off the 2023 midpoint of $5.65
