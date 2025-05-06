Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Infographic: AMD Q1 2025 revenue and earnings beat estimates

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2025. The numbers increased sharply from the year-ago period.

AMD Q1 2025 earnings infographic

First-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, were $0.96 per share, compared to $0.62 per share in the same period of 2024. On a reported basis, net income came in at $709 million or $0.44 per share in Q1, compared to $123 million or $0.07 per share in the prior-year period.

The company reported revenues of $7.44 billion for the March quarter, compared to $5.47 billion in the comparable period in the prior year. Earnings and revenues both exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.

Prior Performance

  • AMD Q4 2024 earnings infographic
  • AMD Q2 2024 earnings infographic
  • AMD Q1 2024 earnings infographic

