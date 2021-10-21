Infographic: AT&T reports Q3 earnings

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported Third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday.
The telecommunications giant reported Q3 revenue of $39.9 billion, down by 5.7% reflecting the company’s separation of the U.S. Video business, other divested businesses, and lower Business Wireline revenues.
Net income of $0.82 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q3 2021 earnings results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Operating revenue increased 161% year-over-year to $4.7 billion. The company reported a net income of $446 million, or
What happened when Alaska Air reported Q3 results
Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The aviation company reported Q3 revenue of $1.95 billion, up over 260% year-over-year and
Biogen posts Q3 earnings well above estimates
Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The company reported Q3 revenue of $2.78 billion, down 18% year-over-year and higher than the