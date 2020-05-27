Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology

Infographic: Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 2021 earnings

autodesk Q1 2020 earnings

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results after the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The results were better than analysts’ projection.

ADSK shares fell 0.05% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 23% in the trailing 12 months.

Prior performance

  • autodesk Q4 2020
  • Autodesk Q3 2020 earnings infographic
  • Autodesk Q2 2020 earnings report
  • autodesk Q1 2020 earnings
Also Read:  Earnings: Trade Desk Q1 profit tops estimate as revenues grow 41%

Most Popular

Southwest is looking northside as lockdown restrictions ease

When Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks suffering massive losses three weeks ago, he probably overlooked one key aspect about the industry – that no amount of restrictions will kill people’s

Alibaba (BABA) entering a new phase as China emerges from COVID crisis

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is striving to regain strength after falling sharply last week, ahead of fourth-quarter earnings. The positive results failed to impress stakeholders as market sentiment

Chinese exodus from US exchanges not an unlikely scenario

The US is now back in the ring with its nemesis China for the second round. This time, the US administration has wasted no time in delivering a massive blow,

Tags

Software Services

Related Articles

Top