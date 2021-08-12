Infographic: Baidu (BIDU) Q2 2021 earnings highlights

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) the Chinese multinational technology company reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings today before the opening bell.
The company had revenue of $4.86 billion with an increase of 20% year on year.
The net loss was $90 million or $0.26 per share and adjusted earnings per share were $2.39.
