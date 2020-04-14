Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
A visual representation of Wells Fargo (WFC) Q1 2020 earnings results
Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) reported an 89% dip in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 due to lower revenue as well as higher costs and expenses. The results included the impact of reserve build and impairment of securities driven by economic and market conditions. The results missed analysts’ expectations.
The top line was hurt by net losses from equity securities reflecting lower deferred compensation plan investment results as well as lower mortgage banking income, card fees, and net interest income. The provision for credit losses increased $1 billion, predominantly due to reserve build reflecting forecasted credit deterioration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Past Performance
Most Popular
Amazon (AMZN) is winning in every segment amid the health crisis
While most businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) appears to be gaining in every segment of its business. Shares of Amazon were up
IPOs filed in the first three months of 2020
2019 was a great year for the IPO market in which more than 200 companies went public in the US. The notable listings included Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ:
Starbucks (SBUX) will not lose its flavor amid the COVID-19 crisis
Starbucks’ (NYSE: SBUX) shares were up 2.4% in afternoon hours on Thursday. Over the past one month, the stock has gained over 15%. The company cut its second quarter EPS