WFC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Wells Fargo’s Q1 2024 financial results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue rose 1% year-over-year to $20.8 billion.

Net income decreased 7% to $4.6 billion while EPS dropped 2% to $1.20.

The top and bottom line numbers surpassed estimates but the stock stayed red in premarket hours on Friday.

Average loans were down 2% while average deposits were down 1% during the quarter.

