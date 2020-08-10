Infographic: Duke Energy Q2 2020 Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) reported second-quarter financial results before the market opened on Monday. The energy holding company surpassed earnings expectations by 5 cents per share during the quarter.
DUK shares rose 1.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has declined by 4% so far this year.
CEO Lynn Good said, “The complementary nature of our electric and gas businesses, robust five-year capital plan and financial strength position us to deliver in the lower half of our original 2020 EPS guidance range of $5.05 to $5.45 and strong long-term earnings over the next five years.”
