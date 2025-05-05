Infographic: Ford Motor Company (F) Q1 2025 revenue and earnings fall

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Monday reported a decline in revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2025. However, the numbers exceeded Wall Street’s estimates.

First-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, declined to $0.14 per share from $0.49 per share in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2024 but surpassed estimates. Unadjusted net income was $0.5 billion or $0.12 per share in Q1, compared to $1.3 billion or $0.33 per share last year.

At $40.7 billion, first-quarter net sales were down 5% year-over-year. The latest number exceeded analysts’ estimates.

Prior Performance