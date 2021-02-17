Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Garmin (GRMN) Q4 earnings, revenue exceed expectations
Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenues that surpassed the market’s estimates.
Total revenue was $1.35 billion, a 23% year-over-year increase, led by robust growth in the marine, fitness, and outdoor segment.
The total net income for the fourth quarter was $333.5 million or $1.73 per share compared to $360.7 million or $1.89 per share of the previous year quarter.
pro forma diluted EPS was $1.73, increasing 34% over the prior
year quarter.
