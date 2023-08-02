Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of Garmin’s (GRMN) Q2 2023 financial results
Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), a leading manufacturer of global positioning systems, reported higher revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2023.
Total revenues increased 6% annually to $1.32 billion in the June quarter, mainly reflecting strong growth in the Aviation and Fitness segments.
Unadjusted net income was $287.9 million or $1.50 per share in the second quarter, compared to $257.9 million, or $1.33 per share in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma earnings moved up 1% year-over-year to $1.45 per share.
Cliff Pemble, CEO of Garmin, said, “Our recent wearable launches have been well received and we expect continued revenue growth throughout the remainder of the year.”
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 2.6% year-over-year to $6.7 billion. Organic net sales increased 4%. Net income attributable to common
CVS Health Q2 2023 earnings drop despite higher revenues
Healthcare conglomerate CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) announced second-quarter 2023 results, reporting lower earnings despite an increase in revenues. June quarter adjusted profit declined 13% year-over-year to $2.21 per share.
YUM Earnings: All you need to know about Yum! Brands Q2 2023 earnings results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 3% year-over-year to $1.68 billion. Net income grew 86% to $418 million while EPS rose