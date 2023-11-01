GRMN Earnings: Everything you need to know about Garmin’s Q3 results

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), a leading manufacturer of global positioning systems, on Wednesday reported a double-digit increase in third-quarter 2023 revenues and earnings.

Total revenues increased 12% annually to $1.28 billion in the September quarter, reflecting strong growth across all the main operating segments.

Unadjusted net income was $257.2 million or $1.34 per share in the third quarter, compared to $210.8 million or $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma earnings moved up 14% year-over-year to $1.41 per share.

Cliff Pemble, CEO of Garmin, said, “Looking ahead, we are well positioned for the holiday selling season with a strong lineup of innovative products which gives us confidence to raise our outlook for the remainder of the year.”

