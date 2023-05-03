Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Everything you need to know about Garmin’s (GRMN) Q1 2023 earnings

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), a leading manufacturer of global positioning systems, reported lower revenues and proforma earnings for the first quarter of 2023.

Total revenues decreased 2% annually to $1.15 billion in the March quarter, mainly reflecting weakness in the Outdoor segment.

Unadjusted net income was $202.3 million or $1.05 per share in the first quarter, compared to $211.6 million, or $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma earnings dropped 8% year-over-year to $1.02 per share.

Cliff Pemble, CEO of Garmin, said, “2023 is off to a good start with four of our five segments posting double-digit revenue growth driven by new product introductions and solid demand trends.”

Prior Performance

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Stocks you may like:

Apple (AAPL) Stock

Microsoft (MSFT) Stock

Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Most Popular

Key highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q3 2023 earnings results

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $3.75 billion, down 12% from the prior-year period. Organic net sales fell 8%.

Infographic: Key highlights from Kraft Heinz’s (KHC) Q1 2023 earnings results

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $6.5 billion. Organic sales rose 9.4%. Net income attributable to common shareholders

Earnings: Everything you need to know about Leidos’ Q1 2023 report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) on Tuesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2023, despite an increase in revenues. The company also provided guidance for

Tags

EquipmentsHardwareMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top