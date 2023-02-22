Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Everything you need to know about Garmin’s (GRMN) Q4 2022 earnings
Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), a leading manufacturer of global positioning systems, reported lower revenues and proforma earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Total revenues decreased 6% annually to $1.31 billion in the December quarter, mainly reflecting weakness in the Fitness and Auto segments.
Unadjusted net income was $293.3 million or $1.53 per share, compared to $286.1 million, or $1.48 per share in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma earnings fell 13% year-over-year to $1.35 per share.
Cliff Pemble, CEO of Garmin, said, “We are entering 2023 with a strong product lineup, and many more product launches are planned throughout the year. I am very proud of what we accomplished in 2022 and look forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead.”
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
What to expect when Beyond Meat (BYND) reports Q4 earnings this week
Shares of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) were down 6% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 35% year-to-date. The plant-based food products company is set to report its fourth quarter
Key takeaways from Dropbox’s (DBX) Q4 2022 financial results
Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is a leading provider of cloud-based file storage and sharing tools that help office workers carry out their tasks with ease. The company, which offers solutions
Earnings: Walmart (WMT) Q4 results beat estimates; US comps up 8.3%
Retail giant Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) on Tuesday reported impressive earnings and revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2023. The numbers also came in above the consensus estimates. Fourth-quarter