Infographic: Halliburton (HAL) reports strong earnings growth for Q2 2024

Energy giant Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Friday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a double-digit increase in net profit.

Second-quarter revenue edged up 1% annually to $5.83 billion. Weakness in the North American segment was offset by revenue growth in other geographical regions.

Net profit increased to $713 million or $0.80 per share in the June quarter from $610 million or $0.68 per share in the comparable period a year earlier. Second-quarter operating margin came in at 18%.

“In our international markets we see strong demand for Halliburton’s services, high activity levels, and equipment tightness across all major basins,” said Jeff Miller, CEO of Halliburton.

