Infographic: Highlights of Best Buy’s (BBY) Q4 2021 earnings

Retail store chain Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported earnings for the Fourth-quarter of 2021.

There was an 11% increase in revenues to $16.93 billion, which lower than what the analysts had estimated.

Net income was $816 million or $3.10 per share, compared to $745 million or $2.84 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings moved up to $3.48 per share from $2.90 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.