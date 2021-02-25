Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: Highlights of Best Buy’s (BBY) Q4 2021 earnings
Retail store chain Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported earnings for the Fourth-quarter of 2021.
There was an 11% increase in revenues to $16.93 billion, which lower than what the analysts had estimated.
Net income was $816 million or $3.10 per share, compared to $745 million or $2.84 per share in the year-ago period.
Adjusted earnings moved up to $3.48 per share from $2.90 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.
