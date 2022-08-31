Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: Highlights of Five Below’s (FIVE) Q2 2022 earnings
Discount store chain Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported lower profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, despite an increase in sales. Both numbers missed analysts’ estimates.
Net sales increased 3.5% year-over-year to $668.9 million in the second quarter but fell short of expectations. Comparable-store sales decreased 5.8% during the three-month period.
Net profit declined to $41.3 million or $0.74 per share in the July quarter from $64.8 million or $1.15 per share in the second quarter of 2021. Analysts had forecast a slower decrease.
Read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly results
Shares of Five Below closed Wednesday’s session lower, extending the recent downturn. They dropped further in after-hours trading following the earnings announcement.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
HPQ Earnings: A snapshot of HP’s Q3 2022 financial results
Technology firm HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPE) on Tuesday reported higher adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2022, despite a decline in revenues. The bottom line matched the consensus forecast.
HPE Earnings: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q3 revenue rises modestly
Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2022. Third-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, edged up to $0.48 per
Infographic: Key highlights from CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Q2 2023 earnings results
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 58% year-over-year to $535.2 million. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 59% year-over-year to $2.14 billion. GAAP