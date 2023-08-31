Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Earnings: A snapshot of Five Below’s (FIVE) Q2 2023 results
Discount store chain Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported an increase in net profit and sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 when its comparable store sales increased 2.7%.
Sales increased 14% year-over-year to $759 million in the second quarter. The company opened 44 new stores and ended the period with 1,407 outlets in 43 states. Comparable-store sales moved up by 2.7% during the three-month period.
Net profit advanced to $46.8 million or $0.84 per share in the second quarter from $41.3 million or $0.74 per share in the same period of 2022.
“We will continue to play offense on sourcing amazing products, capitalizing on an improved supply chain, opening a record number of new stores, and executing on the continued success of our Five Beyond store format,” said Five Below’s CEO Joel Anderson.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
CPB Earnings: Campbell Soup Q4 adj. profit drops; revenue up 4%
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) on Thursday reported lower fourth-quarter 2023 earnings, on an adjusted basis, despite an increase in revenues. The company's net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $2.1
Dollar General (DG) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 3.9% to $9.8 billion compared to the same period last year. Same-store sales decreased 0.1%.
HRL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hormel Foods’ Q3 2023 financial results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales totaled $3 billion compared to $3.03 billion in the same period last year. Net earnings attributable