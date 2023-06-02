Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Five Below (FIVE) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported net sales of $726.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, up 13.5% from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 2.7%.

Net income was $37.5 million, or $0.67 per share, compared to $32.7 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

For the second quarter of 2023, net sales are expected to be $755-765 million and EPS is expected to be $0.80-0.85. Comparable sales are expected to increase 2-3% in Q2.

For the full year of 2023, net sales are expected to be $3.50-3.57 billion while EPS is expected to be $5.31-5.71. Comparable sales are expected to increase 1-3% for the year.

