Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings, Other Industries
Infographic: Highlights of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) Q1 2021 earnings report
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported a net income of $467 million or $1.28 per share in the first quarter of 2021. The adjusted earnings per share was $1.94 vs $1.49 per share expected by the analysts.
Total sales decreased by 3% to $10.4 billion, this was below the analysts’ projection of $10.84 billion.
For fiscal 2021, the company expects capital expenditures to be between $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion
