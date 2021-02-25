Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of Zscaler (ZS) Q2 2021 earnings
Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular trading hours on Thursday.
The software company reported Q2 revenue of $157 million, up by 55%.
The net loss was $67.5 million or $0.50 per share, compared to a loss of $29.1 million or $0.23 per share in the year-ago period.
Most Popular
Infographic: Nvidia (NVDA) Q4 revenue up 61%; earnings beat
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Wednesday said its fourth-quarter revenues and profit increased in double-digits amid elevated demand. The results also topped the Street view, driving the stock higher during the
Nutanix (NTNX) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers
Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue remained flat at $346.4 million compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP net loss was $287.3
Macy’s (M) expects digital channels to generate approx. $10 billion in sales by 2023
Shares of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) were down 2.7% in morning trade on Wednesday. The stock has gained 37% since the beginning of the year. A day ago, the retailer