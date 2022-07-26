Infographic: How Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) performed in Q2 2022

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 13% year-over-year to $69.7 billion.

Net income amounted to $16 billion, or $1.21 per share, compared to $18.5 billion, or $1.36 per share, last year.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $18 billion at the end of the quarter.

Both the top and bottom line numbers missed expectations but the stock still gained over 3% in after-market hours on Tuesday.

Prior performance