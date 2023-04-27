Infographic: How Altria Group (MO) performed in Q1 2023

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $5.7 billion.
Net earnings declined 8.8% to $1.78 billion while EPS fell 7.4% to $1.00. Adjusted EPS rose 5.4% to $1.18.
The company expects to deliver adjusted EPS of $4.98-5.13 in FY2023.
