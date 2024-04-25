Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Infographic: How Altria (MO) performed in Q1 2024

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues decreased 2.5% year-over-year to $5.6 billion.

Net earnings increased 19.1% to $2.12 billion and EPS grew 21% to $1.21 versus last year. Adjusted EPS fell 2.5% to $1.15.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects adjusted EPS to be $5.05-5.17.

