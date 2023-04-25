Key highlights from Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Q1 2023 earnings results

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales increased 2% year-over-year to $5.2 billion. Organic sales rose 5%.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation rose 8% to $566 million, or $1.67 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 24% to $1.67.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects organic sales to increase 2-4%.

Prior performance