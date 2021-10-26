Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Traxde Health beats on Q3 revenue estimate

Company adds over 250 registered members during the quarter

Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ: MEDS) on Monday posted third-quarter revenues of $2.6 million, down year-over-over as a result of non-recurring PPE sales. However, this was higher than what analysts had anticipated.

For Q3, the company posted a net loss of $0.16 per share, which was wider than the street expectation by 3 cents.  

MEDS shares were trading flat during the aftermarket hours on Monday. The stock has dipped 14% over the past six months.

Trxade Health Q3 2021 earnings

CEO Suren Ajjarapu said in a statement, “We are focusing new strategic partnerships to drive forward our core business while diversifying our revenue base and leveraging our existing strengths through Bonum Health. Taken as a whole, we believe we are building an incredibly compelling healthcare ecosystem – allowing consumers access to affordable healthcare while building an exciting value proposition for our shareholders.”

In the third quarter, the Tampa, Florida-based firm added about 250 new registered members to its network. The company now has over 12,950 registered pharmacy members.

Trxade, which brings together independent pharmacies under one umbrella through its web-based purchasing platform, is present in all 50 states and is rapidly adding pharmacies to its network.

Prior Performance

  • Trxade Health Q2 2021 earnings
  • Trxade Q1 2021 earnings
  • Trxade Q4 2020 earnings
  • Trxade Group Q3 2020 earnings

For more insights into Trxade Group, access the latest research summary.

Most Popular

Seagate Technology beats Q1 earnings estimate: Infographic

Seagate Technology (NYSE: ALK) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The company reported Q1 revenue of $3.12 billion, up 35% year-over-year and higher than

Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q3 2021 Earnings Results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its third-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue increased to $5.8 billion from $5.2 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.

Honeywell (HON) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Sales increased 9% year-over-year to $8.4 billion but missed projections of $8.6 billion. On an organic basis, sales

Tags

Healthcare Technology

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top