Infographic: How Altria (MO) performed in Q2 2022

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues decreased 5.7% year-over-year to $6.5 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Altria declined 58% to $891 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 2.4% to $1.26.

For the full year of 2022, adjusted EPS is expected to be $4.79-4.93.

