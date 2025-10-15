Abbott Laboratories Q3 adj. earnings rise on higher sales; meets Street view

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported higher sales and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The healthcare company also reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance.

Total sales increased 6.9% year-over-year to $11.37 billion in the third quarter, which is broadly in line with analysts’ estimates. Organic sales grew 5.5% or 7.5% excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales.

Adjusted earnings rose to $1.30 per share in Q3 from $1.21 per share in the year-ago quarter, matching market watchers’ expectations. Unadjusted net income was $1.64 billion or $0.94 per share in the third quarter, unchanged from the profit reported in Q3 2024.

“Our third-quarter results demonstrate our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality performance. Our differentiated product pipeline continues to power our performance and positions Abbott to deliver durable long-term value to our shareholders,” said Robert Ford, chief executive officer of Abbott.