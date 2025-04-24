Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: How American Airlines (AAL) performed in Q1 2025
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues remained relatively unchanged at $12.6 billion compared to the year-ago period.
Net loss was $473 million, or $0.72 per share, compared to $312 million, or $0.48 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.59.
Based on current demand trends and fuel price forecast, AAL expects its second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS to be $0.50-1.00. The company is withdrawing its full-year guidance at this time, and intends to provide an update as the economic outlook becomes clearer.
Prior performance
