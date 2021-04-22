Infographic: How Biogen (BIIB) performed in Q1 2021

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues decreased 24% year-over-year to $2.6 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues fell 25%.
Net income attributable to Biogen amounted to $410 million, or $2.69 per share, compared to $1.4 billion, or $8.08 per share. Adjusted net income was $813 million, or $5.34 per share.
For the full year of 2021, Biogen expects total revenue of $10.45-10.75 billion and adjusted EPS of $17.50-19.00.
