McCormick & Company (MKC) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 1% year-over-year to $1.64 billion. Sales declined 1% in constant currency as well.
Net income was $184.2 million, or $0.68 per share, compared to $152.1 million, or $0.56 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.69.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For fiscal year 2024, sales growth is expected to range between down 2% to flat compared to the prior year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.80-2.85.
The stock rose over 3% in premarket hours on Thursday.
