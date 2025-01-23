Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
MKC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from McCormick & Company’s Q4 2024 financial results
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $1.79 billion. Organic sales increased 2% driven by volume and product mix.
Net income was $215.2 million, or $0.80 per share, compared to $219.3 million, or $0.81 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.80.
Sales and earnings beat expectations.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales growth of 0-2% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.03-3.08.
Prior performance
