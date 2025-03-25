MKC Earnings: All you need to know about McCormick & Company’s Q1 2025 earnings results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales of $1.61 billion remained relatively unchanged from the year-ago period. Organic sales grew 2%.

Net income decreased 2.2% to $162.3 million while earnings per share declined 3.2% to $0.60 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 4.8% to $0.60.

Earnings missed expectations while revenue came in line.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales growth of 0-2% on a reported basis and 1-3% on a constant currency basis. GAAP EPS is expected to be $2.99-3.04 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.03-3.08.

The stock fell over 6% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

Prior performance