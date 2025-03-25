Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
MKC Earnings: All you need to know about McCormick & Company’s Q1 2025 earnings results
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales of $1.61 billion remained relatively unchanged from the year-ago period. Organic sales grew 2%.
Net income decreased 2.2% to $162.3 million while earnings per share declined 3.2% to $0.60 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 4.8% to $0.60.
Earnings missed expectations while revenue came in line.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales growth of 0-2% on a reported basis and 1-3% on a constant currency basis. GAAP EPS is expected to be $2.99-3.04 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.03-3.08.
The stock fell over 6% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
KBH Earnings: KB Home Q1 profit drops on lower sales, misses estimates
Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) on Monday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting lower revenues and profit. The bottom line fell short of expectations. First-quarter net
Can Nike (NKE) achieve sustainable growth under new leadership?
Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is banking on innovations in its product portfolio and improvements in the operating environment to regain strength, while it continues to grapple with multiple headwinds affecting
Here’s how Lennar (LEN) is navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment
Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) gained over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 11% over the past three months. The homebuilder grew its revenues in the first quarter