Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

MKC Earnings: All you need to know about McCormick & Company’s Q1 2025 earnings results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales of $1.61 billion remained relatively unchanged from the year-ago period. Organic sales grew 2%.

Net income decreased 2.2% to $162.3 million while earnings per share declined 3.2% to $0.60 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 4.8% to $0.60.

Earnings missed expectations while revenue came in line.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales growth of 0-2% on a reported basis and 1-3% on a constant currency basis. GAAP EPS is expected to be $2.99-3.04 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.03-3.08.

The stock fell over 6% in premarket hours on Tuesday.   

Prior performance

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

KBH Earnings: KB Home Q1 profit drops on lower sales, misses estimates

Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) on Monday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting lower revenues and profit. The bottom line fell short of expectations. First-quarter net

Can Nike (NKE) achieve sustainable growth under new leadership?

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is banking on innovations in its product portfolio and improvements in the operating environment to regain strength, while it continues to grapple with multiple headwinds affecting

Here’s how Lennar (LEN) is navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment

Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) gained over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 11% over the past three months. The homebuilder grew its revenues in the first quarter

Tags

Food Products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top