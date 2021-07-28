Infographic: How Boeing (BA) performed in Q2 2021

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

The Illinois-based aircraft maker reported revenues of $16.9 billion, which is up 44% from the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net profit amounted to $567 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to a loss of $2.39 billion, or $4.20 per share, last year.

Core profit per share totaled $0.40 versus a loss of $4.79 in the year-ago period.