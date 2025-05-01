Infographic: How eBay (EBAY) performed in Q1 2025

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported revenue of $2.6 billion for the first quarter of 2025, up 1% on a reported basis and up 2% on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis year-over-year.
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) was $18.8 billion, up 1% on a reported basis and up 2% on an FX-neutral basis.
Net income was $503 million compared to $438 million last year. GAAP earnings per share rose 25% to $1.06 while adjusted EPS grew 10% to $1.38.
For the second quarter of 2025, revenue is expected to range between $2.59-2.66 billion, representing an FX-neutral YoY growth of down 1% to up 2%.
GMV is expected to be $18.6-19.1 billion, down 1% to up 2% YoY on an FX-neutral basis.
GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.87-0.94 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.24-1.31.
