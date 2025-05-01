Infographic: How Eli Lilly (LLY) performed in Q1 2025

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Worldwide revenue was $12.73 billion, up 45% compared to the same period a year ago.
Net income was $2.76 billion, or $3.06 per share, compared to $2.24 billion, or $2.48 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $3.34.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenue to be $58-61 billion. It lowered its outlook for EPS and now expects reported EPS to be $20.17-21.67 and adjusted EPS to be $20.78-22.28 for the full year.
